2015 Assembly ruckus: 4 ex-UDF MLAs named accused in case

Thiruvananthapuram: Four former UDF MLAs were on Monday named accused in the 2015 Assembly ruckus case. A case was registered against K Sivadasan Nair, Dominic Presentation, M A Vaheed and A T George on the complaint of CPI's former Nattika MLA Geetha Gopi.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections 34 (several people committing criminal acts with common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). The charges are punishable by imprisonment for up to one year. The case, registered by the Museum police a month ago, was handed over to the Crime Branch two days ago.

The case pertains to the violent episodes that unfolded in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on March 13, 2015, when the then Opposition LDF legislators disrupted then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the budget following allegations of the latter’s role in the bar bribery case.

According to the FIR, the first accused Sivadasan Nair deliberately pushed Geetha Gopi down, while the three others retrained her. It is also mentioned in the FIR that the former Nattika MLA sustained an injury in the fall.

Current Education Minister V Sivankutty, Left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunjahamad, and C K Sadasivan are named as accused in the case for unleashing violence in the assembly and causing property damages to the tune of Rs 2.20 lakh. The case is being heard by the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.