3-yr-old dies after falling into uncovered well

Thrissur: A three-year-old boy died after he fell into an uncovered well. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday at Mayilkuttimukku near Mandamangalam of Puthur panchayat in the district.

The deceased is Aadav, son of Pallathuveettil Aneesh and Ashwathi. According to neighbours, the child was playing in the yard when he accidentally fell into the well that had no covering.

Aneesh’s mother and sister were there when the incident happened. They immediately cried for help. Though Aadav was pulled out of the well and rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved.