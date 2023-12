Congress, CPM clashes erupt in TVM as Nava Kerala Sadas heads to finale

Thiruvananthapuram: Clashes erupted between the Congress and CPM workers here on Friday as the Left government's month-long outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas neared its finale. The Nava Kerala Sadas is set to conclude in the state capital on Saturday.



Youth Congress, Congress workers and the DYFI and CPI(M) activists clashed at Kattakada here on Friday.

As soon as the CM's convoy reached the area, a section of Congress and Youth Congress workers were seen waving black flags and jumping in front of the cavalcade. Television channels showed a Congress worker being hit by one of the police cars accompanying the convoy.

Later, police said a local Congress leader was injured and was admitted to a hospital here after he was hit on his leg by a police car. Police also said that at least 25 Congress workers suddenly jumped in front of the special bus when it reached Kattakada.

Violence was reported from many places since yesterday after the Nava Kerala Sadas entered Thiruvananthapuram district. Violence was reported from Attingal, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Kuttichal, among other places. In many places, after the Congress workers waved black flag and jumping in front of the cavalcade, the DYFI-CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked them.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the Congress was trying to instigate riots across the state. Govindan alleged that it was the Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan who had instigated Congress workers to attack DYFI activists and jump in front of the CM's convoy.

"Whatever the Congress is doing right now in the name of protest is anti-democratic. People will strongly react to this," Govindan said at a press meet here.

He also alleged that the Congress was trying to take away the popularity of the nava Kerala Sadas just before its conclusion.

However, Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) was engaged in violence.

"Yesterday, the house of Congress block president at Attingal was attacked. Women were also attacked. CPI(M) workers also attacked the Congress workers who were detained by the Venjaramoodu police," Satheesan said.

He also said the Chief Minister should be arraigned as an accused in all the matters.

On Thursday, a march organised by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) to the office of the Director General of Police turned violent leading to clashes between the police and protesting students. The protest organised in the state capital aimed to condemn the alleged attacks on KSU and Youth Congress activists by members of CPI(M), DYFI and the Chief Minister's gunman.

Trouble had erupted when a protesting KSU worker allegedly hurled chilli powder at the police, prompting the police to respond with a lathicharge.

Congress workers have been protesting against the cavalcade of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues, who are undertaking the state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra, alleging that the government machinery was being used for the Left party's political campaign.

(With PTI inputs.)