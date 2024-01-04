LDF counters Modi's ‘Naari Shakti’ remark by highlighting plight of women in Manipur

Alappuzha: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about contributing to women's development, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has unleashed a scathing attack on him by highlighting the plight of women in violence-hit Manipur.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam called the PM a dramatist and urged him to visit Manipur.

“The PM should apologize for not being able to say a word when women were paraded naked through the streets (of Manipur),” he told reporters here.

According to Viswam, Modi's Hindutva has nothing to do with the real Hindu religion. “Hinduism is far different from Hindutva. The second one is a false term invented by Indian fascists to whitewash their regressive policies,” he said. The CPI leader also ridiculed the PM for shying away from the media.

Women set fire to house of accused responsible for parading women naked in Manipur. Photo: Screengrab/AFP video

The CPM, on its part, also attacked Narendra Modi for attempting to “cast aspersions” on the state’s achievements in women development. It also sought to highlight the BJP’s “hypocrisy” of turning a blind eye towards the women wrestlers in Delhi and speaking about women's safety and development at the same time.

“As far as the area of women's development is concerned, Kerala has set an example for other states. The Kudumbashree-led establishments serve as an example of this,” said V N Vasavan, while inaugurating the women-friendly tourism project in Kumarakom, Kottayam.

According to him, the PM chose the “wrong place to boast about his contributions to women development”. The PM should keep in mind that Kerala has implemented women's reservation up to local body level, the minister pointed out.

Addressing a mass gathering of women at Thrissur the other day, PM Modi had accused the LDF and the UDF of considering women's power as weak and putting on hold the law that could give reservations to women in the country’s parliament for so long.

“Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance government were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it sincerely,” he said.