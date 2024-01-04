Missing Malayali youth found dead in Goa

Kottayam: The body of a Malayali youth who went missing on New Year eve was recovered from sea in Goa on Thursday morning. The deceased is Sanjay (19), a native of Vaikom in Kottayam. According to reports, Sanjay reached Goa along with his two friends to celebrate New Year.



Sanjay's friends claimed that he went missing on December 31 while attending a DJ party on a beach in Goa. It is learnt that Goa police launched an investigation into the missing case after the youth's family approached Thalayolaparambu police in Kottayam. According to reports, the body has been identified by the youth's father.

Manorama News reported that Sanjay's mortal remains were found after a 48-hour-long search. Meanwhile, Sanjay's friends alleged that Goa police neglected their complaint about Sanjay's missing. Following this, they contacted his family. Goa police reportedly launched a search for the youth after Thalayolaparambu police forwarded the case to them.

Sanjay's body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, said Goa police.