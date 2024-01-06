Wayanad woman found dead on railway tracks in Kasaragod

Wayanad: A young woman from Kalpetta was found dead on the railway tracks at Bekal in Kasargod. Police suspect Aiswarya Joseph, 30, from Kalpetta, might have fallen on the tracks accidentally.

Her body was recovered from Masthigund near Pallikkara around 10 pm on Friday (January 5). Police suspect that she might have been sitting or standing near the entrance of the compartment. She could have fallen on the tracks when the door slammed shut, police suspect.



An officer said a loco pilot of another train spotted Aiswarya and alerted the Railway Police, which in turn told the Bekal Police. A team led by sub-inspector K Sreejesh started a search on the railway tracks with the help of Railway staff and local people.

When they found her, she was unconscious and had serious injuries on her legs and head, police said. Though police rushed Aiswarya to the General Hospital, Kasargod, she succumbed to her injuries soon after.

An HR manager at a private firm in Kozhikode, her identity was confirmed from the purse found on the railway track.

Aiswarya's last rites were conducted at the cemetery at Kumbalery near Meenangadi on Saturday night. She is survived by her father Joseph, mother Molly and sister Aksa.