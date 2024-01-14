Man convicted in drug case escapes from Kannur jail

Kannur: A man convicted in a drug case and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment escaped from the central jail here on Sunday. Police have launched a statewide search to nab T C Harshad (34), a native of Koyyode in Kannur.



Sources close to the jail confirmed that Harshad fled from the jail around 7 am on Sunday after tricking the sentry who was on duty.

In the CCTV visuals, the man is seen collecting a bundle of newspapers from the gate of the jail and slowly walking towards the road. After checking where he is being watched, Harshad is seen approaching a two-wheeler which seemed to be waiting for him. With him riding pillion, the motorcycle is seen speeding away from the spot.

A jail officer, on condition of anonymity, said Harshad is believed to have travelled along the Kannur-Kozhikode road before boarding an express train.According to police, Harshad's prison escape was well-planned. Kannur city police have intensified the search across the town and premises soon after his getaway, they added.

Kannavam police had arrested him in a drug case and the court sentenced him on Septemeber 9, 2023.