Veteran Congress leader TH Musthafa no more

Kochi: Senior Congress leader and former minister TH Musthafa (83) passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time, said sources.

Manorama News reported that his body has been taken to his residence at Chalakkal near Aluva.

His last rites will be performed at Marampally Juma Masjid's Khabaristan on Sunday around 8 pm after public homage at his residence.

Musthafa was the minister for food and civil supplies in the Karunakaran ministry from 1991-1995.

Musthafa, son of TKM Hydrose and Fatheema Beevi at Vazhakulam in Perumbavoor was born on December 7, 1941. He was in the active politics after his primary education. He made his entry into politics as a Youth Congress activist and served Congress as DCC president for 14 years.

Musthafa who is popular for his oratory skills won his first assembly elections from Aluva constituency in 1977. The five-time MLA had won the assembly elections from Kunnathunadu constituency in 1982, 1987, 1991 and 2001.