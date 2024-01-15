Malayalam
NCB busts drug racket in Kochi; 7 in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 15, 2024 11:50 AM IST
Representational Image: Shutterstock
Kochi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Monday busted a drug racket and seized 326 LSD stamps and 8 gm of hash oil. The gang procured the contraband through darknet web, NCB sources said.

NCB has arrested seven people including Aluva Chengamanad native Sarath Parakkal in connection with the case. According to the officials, Sarath is the kingpin of the racket in Kochi.

A probe into a parcel from Germany uncovered the drug trafficking to the city. Around 10 LSD stamps were recovered from this parcel that was sent to Sarath. Following this, NCB took Sarath into custody and questioned him. Based on the information collected from the key accused, NCB raided six places in the city with the help of various agencies. Over 300 LSD stamps and 8 gm of hash oil worth crores were seized during this raid.

Sources close to NCB revealed that the Kochi-based gang of the drug racket carried out their drug deal and financial transactions through the darknet. They took drugs from foreigners after making payments through cryptocurrency.

