Alappuzha: The authorities will provide registrations for more houseboats, a major tourist attraction in the backwaters of Kerala, to make them adhere to safety standards and environmental guidelines.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, to discuss various issues faced by the Tourism industry in Alappuzha, the coastal town renowned for its backwaters.

“The number of boats to be registered can be decided at the secretary level. Shikara boats can also be registered, subject to conditions,” the meeting decided.

Stating that unauthorized servicing of houseboats should not be allowed, the meeting directed measures to regularize those currently in operation. “The boats should be subjected to classification.”

Garbage issue resolved

The major issue faced by the houseboat industry in Alappuzha, that of the disposal of garbage, has been resolved, the meeting noted.

The waste disposal facilities should be set up at appropriate locations. Collectors should discuss the setting up of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with the participation of Local Self-Government and Tourism departments.

“The construction activities of three plants being taken up by the Tourism Department will be completed soon,” it said.

No inconvenience to tourists

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that tourists should not be inconvenienced in any manner.

“The houseboat staff should don good attire and can be provided uniforms. It should be ensured that they behave politely with the guests. They should be imparted necessary training,” he said.

Scientific measures should be taken to remove silt accumulated in the embankments of waterbodies. A solution to the issues related to dredging should be arrived at, by discussing the same with the Irrigation department.

Minister V N Vasavan, Port Secretary K S Srinivas. Maritime Board Chairman N S Pillai, and the District Collectors of Alappuzha and Kottayam participated in the meeting.

Houseboat owners express concern

Meanwhile, various houseboat owners’ associations view the development with suspicion, stating that already more houseboats are operating in Vembanad Lake than it can sustain.

“There are nearly 800 houseboats operating in the Vembanad Lake. While it’s true that half of them are operating without a license, the development will result in an additional 200 to 300 players. This will further worsen the situation, including the garbage issues, which are far from being resolved. The authorities themselves were not providing the registrations after 2013 and now, all of a sudden, they have thrown open the doors to more players in the overcrowded waters,” said a representative of the Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation on the condition of anonymity.