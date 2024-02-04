Malayalam
Fire breaks out at plastic waste plant in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 04, 2024 07:13 PM IST
The Kanjikode plant is known for collecting and recycling used plastics into new products. Photo: Manorama News.
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: A blaze broke out in a plastic waste management facility located here in Kanjikode. The fire reportedly engulfed tonnes of plastic waste accumulated in an open yard. 
The fire brigade and police reached the scene and are currently working to extinguish the flames. 

As said by the police, the situation is under control and the origins of the fire remains unknown. They confirmed that a substantial quantity of plastic waste stored in the open area at the facility has been burned, reported Manorama News. 

The Kanjikode plant is known for collecting and recycling used plastics into new products.

