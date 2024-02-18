Pinarayi era in CPM is coming to an end: K Sudhakaran

Thrissur: The Pinarayi era in the CPM is coming to an end, said KPCC President K Sudhakaran.

He was talking to reporters in Thrissur on Sunday as part of the ‘Samaragni’, a 20-day-long state-wide rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram aimed at brazing the party organisation, reviving grassroots-level functionaries and interacting with the public to understand the problems they face ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



“The upcoming parliamentary election will be the turning point in Pinarayi’s political life. Vijayan’s support from the CPM is on the wane, especially after the Karnataka High Court ruling that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation in the Exalogic Solutions case could continue. The fact that no leaders jumped to the defence of the Chief Minister is a sign that the Pinarayi era is coming to an end in the CPM,” the KPCC president said.

“The silence of the CPM leaders over the Exalogic Solutions case after the Karnataka HC ruling is more evident now. People like A K Balan, who always acted as Pinarayi’s mouthpiece, seem to have realised that if they justified the financial fraud committed by the Chief Minister’s family, they would also face public anger.

"Even committed CPM leaders are keeping their distance (from the issue) and they are not ready to respond on a monthly basis. CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who always stood with Vijayan and his family, has also taken a U-turn,” Sudhakaran added.

Sudhakaran pointed out that the state witnessed the CPM-BJP internal adjustment once again soon after the Karnataka HC ruling. Pinarayi sacrificed the state’s interest in the Vizhinjam Port Project for the Adani Group, who are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favourites. “The CPM-BJP settlement in the arbitration proceedings by surrendering to Adani is a sign of compromise and the people in the state have already understood this. The public sympathy is with the UDF and we are facing the Lok Sabha confidentially,” he said.