TVM child abduction case: Police sends DNA sample of 2-year-old for testing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2024 02:41 PM IST
Mary was reported missing around midnight on Sunday and was found abandoned in an obsolete drain near Kochu Veli railway station, after 19 hours of search. File photo.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Thursday sent the DNA sample of the two-year-old child, who was recently abducted, to the forensic lab. The test is to verify her parentage, as a migrant couple from Bihar claims her as their daughter. Additionally, her blood sample is being tested for alcohol presence. 

Mary was reported missing around midnight on Sunday and was found abandoned in an obsolete drain near Kochu Veli railway station, after 19 hours of search.

Mary received initial medical attention at the General Hospital before being transferred to SAT Women and Child Hospital on the Medical College campus by the authorities. Following a confrontation with relatives demanding Mary's release at SAT hospital, the police moved her to the Child Welfare Committee's shelter centre along with her three siblings and mother.

Even though the relatives expressed their wish to go back to Bihar upon the child’s release, the police stated that the release was not possible until the investigation was concluded. Currently, there is no clear evidence regarding how Mary disappeared -whether she left on her own or was abducted. Police are also investigating local nomadic groups as part of the inquiry.

