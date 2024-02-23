LDF dominates local by-elections, gains 6 more seats

Thiruvananthapuram: In the recent by-elections across 23 local self-government wards, the LDF made significant gains by securing more than six seats, marking a notable increase from its previous tally. Conversely, the UDF saw a decrease in its seat count, dropping from 14 seats to 10, while the BJP, with four initial seats, only managed to secure three seats.



The UDF won 10 seats, the LDF won 10 seats and the NDA won 3 seats, including the Left Independent in Palakkad Pidarimed.The LDF which had 4 seats, secured 6 more seats.

A total of 24,416 votes were cast, with a turnout of 75.1%. Among the voters, 10,974 were men and 13,442 were women. By-elections spanned across 1 municipal corporation ward, 4 municipality wards, and 18 gram panchayat wards across 10 districts, featuring 88 candidates. Notably, in Thiruvananthapuram district's by-elections across 4 local wards, the LDF emerged victorious in 3, while the BJP secured 1 ward.