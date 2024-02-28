Setback for Governor Khan; President approves Kerala Lokayukta Amendment Bill

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved the Kerala Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent the bill for the President's assent. The move comes as a major win for the state government in its tussle with the Governor.

The Assembly passed the Lokayukta Amendment Bill in August 2022. The amendment curtails the binding powers of the Lokayukta. The Governor delayed signing the bill calling the amendment unconstitutional.

Khan sent seven bills to the President in November 2023 after the state approached the Supreme Court, which came down heavily on the Governor for sitting on important bills indefinitely.