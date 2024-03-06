After 6-year legal battle, Nisha Balakrishnan to receive appointment as LD Clerk

Thiruvananthapuram: Kollam Chavara native Nisha Balakrishnan, who lost her chance to get appointed as a government clerk after officials reported the vacancy right after midnight, has finally received justice.

A Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to appoint Nisha as an LD (Lower division) Clerk in the Local Government Department using the special powers under KS&SSR Rule 39. Entitlement to seniority in service shall be from the date of joining the service.



An inquiry based on her complaint to the chief minister had found that the lapse on the part of the officials led to the woman losing her chance of being appointed. The Urban Affairs directorate did not report the vacancy that was reported in the Kochi Corporation on March 28, 2018, until March 31, 2018, midnight, when the rank list expired. Ernakulam District PSC received the report as an email 4 seconds past midnight. Nisha had come in the 696th position in the PSC rank list for the LD clerk examination held in 2015, for Ernakulam district.

This incident, brought to light through a report by ‘Malayala Manorama,’ sparked controversy. Nisha has been engaged in a legal battle for the past six years.