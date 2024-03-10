Gaur attack in Kozhikode: Abraham's sons get temporary govt job

Kozhikode: The Kerala government has given temporary government job to two sons of the man who was killed in a gaur attack in Kakkayam. Jobish and Jomon, sons of late Palattil Abaraham are appointed at the Kakkyam forest office. Forest Minister A K Saseendran informed the good news to the family while visiting them at their residence here on Saturday.



Jobish and Jomon have to join the service on April 1. The minister will hand over an official appointment letter soon. The forest department took the decision in a meeting held at the Forest Station here in a bid to pacify the protest.

Abraham (72) was killed in a gaur attack on March 5. Following this, his family and the natives staged a protest and declared that they would not allow post-mortem till their demands were met.

Agitators have demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job for one of the family members of the deceased and a permanent solution to wild animal attacks. When the family asked the minister to give a permanent job to one of Abraham's sons, he pointed out some legal hurdles. The government also granted a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the family.

Abraham was gored to death by a gaur while working on farmland. His death triggered a series of protests at Kakkayam and LDF and UDF also observed a hartal in Koorachund panchayat. The people alleged that neither the grama panchayat president nor the district collector took action to capture the animal even after alerting them of the guar's presence in the area. The prime demand of the protesters and the family was to issue a shoot-at-sight order. Though the Chief forest conservator issued an order and deployed a team, nothing has happened yet. Protesting against the lapses of the forest department, Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Minister Saseendran when he was returning from Abraham's house.