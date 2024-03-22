Kerala continues to witness hottest days; Yellow alert in 10 districts from March 22-26

Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of summer, Kerala has been witnessing the hottest days since February. From Friday (March 22), the state is expected to witness the hottest day of this summer, as the maximum temperature is likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius in three districts. As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Kollam, Kottayam and Thrissur will record the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius from March 22 to 26.

The Met Department has sounded a yellow alert in ten districts-Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.



Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Pathanmthitta district is expected to rise 38 degrees Celsius from March 21-26. Mercury levels in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode are likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius during this period. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad may record 36 degrees Celsius.

With the temperature rise, power consumption is also increasing in the state. On Thursday, the total consumption in the state was 5,150 megawatts.

At the same time, the IMD has predicted light rainfall in various parts of the state.