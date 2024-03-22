Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala continues to witness hottest days; Yellow alert in 10 districts from March 22-26

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2024 04:17 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: With the onset of summer, Kerala has been witnessing the hottest days since February. From Friday (March 22), the state is expected to witness the hottest day of this summer, as the maximum temperature is likely to touch 39 degrees Celsius in three districts. As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Kollam, Kottayam and Thrissur will record the highest temperature of 39 degrees Celsius from March 22 to 26.

The Met Department has sounded a yellow alert in ten districts-Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Pathanmthitta district is expected to rise 38 degrees Celsius from March 21-26. Mercury levels in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode are likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius during this period. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad may record 36 degrees Celsius.

RELATED ARTICLES

With the temperature rise, power consumption is also increasing in the state. On Thursday, the total consumption in the state was 5,150 megawatts.

At the same time, the IMD has predicted light rainfall in various parts of the state.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE