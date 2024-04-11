Liquor party at Aluva resort: HC directs home secretary to consider complaint against P V Anvar

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Friday asked the home department secretary to consider the complaint against CPM MLA PV Anvar over a case related to a liquor party at his resort in Aluva. Justice K Babu directed the home secretary to take appropriate action over the complaint within four weeks. The court issued the order while considering a complaint from KV Shaji, an RTI activist from Malappuram.



In the complaint, Shaji alleged that no case was registered against the Nilambur MLA even after seizing illegally possessed liquor bottles from his resort.

The excise officials raided Anvar's resort around 11.30 pm on December 8, 2018, after receiving a tip-off on an illegal liquor party. The officials seized huge quantities of foreign liquor and beer from there. As per 64A of the Abkari act, the owner of the building should be booked for the illegal possession of alcohol. But the excise officials avoided action against Anvar due to political influence and submitted a chargesheet before the court by naming the building caretaker as a witness.

Though the complainant had approached the home department questioning this, no action was taken over it. Following this, he moved to the High Court seeking intervention in the case.

While considering the complaint, the top court asked the home secretary to take action within four weeks. If the home secretary fails to take action, the complainant can approach the court again, said the court.

What is 64A of Abkari act?

Section 64A of the Kerala Abkari Act, 1077, provides a penalty for allowing land, building, or room to be used for manufacturing, sale, or storing for sale of liquor or intoxicating drugs. The penalty is a fine of at least 25,000 rupees.