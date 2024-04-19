7-year-old brutally assaulted by stepfather; case against mother for supporting abuse

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have filed a case against a woman in connection with the the severe injuries inflicted on her seven-year-old son by her second husband. Anjana and her husband Anu are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.



Additionally, a case has been registered against Anu, the mother's second husband under the Juvenile Justice Act. Anu hails from Attukal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The brutal assault came to light during a police investigation prompted by confidential information suggesting that the child was regularly subjected to abuse. Relatives also shared a video wherein the boy was seen tied up and beaten.

The child's body bears numerous marks and injuries consistent with physical abuse, including a scar on his stomach from being burned with a metal spatula. According to neighbours, the mother's second husband assaulted the child for a year. Following a medical examination, the arrest was made upon confirming the mother's involvement in the incident.

In the video captured by relatives, the child recounts: "My father tied my legs up with a piece of cloth, made me stand upside down and hit me. Mother didn't intervene. She said she would keep the spatula ready. Father beat me after feeding me green chillies handed over by mother. He hit my legs and neck with a chain. He also used a wire to thrash me. When father beat me, mother watched with folded hands. "