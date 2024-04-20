Thrissur pooram: Thiruvambady Devaswom halts festivities amid police restrictions; fireworks begin at 7am

Thrissur: After a day filled with spectacular activities, the Thrissur Pooram encountered issues last night due to the police's use of excessive force to control the festival crowd. The fireworks, which was scheduled at 3 am, took place at 7am on Saturday. The Thiruvambady section halted the festivities after police erected barricades during the ezhunallippu (procession) at the time of Madathil Varavu panchavadyam. Consequently, the percussion artists dispersed from the Vadakkunnatha temple, and the elephants, along with Pooram enthusiasts, followed suit. The Thiruvambady Devaswom protested by switching off the lights at Pooram panthal in Naduvilal junction, marking a historic first.



Additionally, the Paramekkavil section's procession also encountered police barricades, leading to significant commotion. Only one elephant and a few fairgoers were allowed to pass. Yesterday, under the Police Commissioner's leadership, severe restrictions were imposed. Entry was barred and pooram enthusiasts were manhandled. Musicians and elephants were halted during last night's procession due to barricades set up for the Pooram fireworks. With the Thiruvambady section calling off the Pooram, the fate of the fireworks also became uncertain.

Minister K Rajan, overseeing Thrissur district, and the district administration held discussions with the Thiruvambady section. Around 5 am, the Thiruvambady faction announced in a press conference that fireworks would proceed. Meanwhile, officials confirmed that Paramekkavu fireworks would commence at 6:30 am. Following further discussions with Minister K Rajan, the Thiruvambady faction declared readiness to conduct fireworks after Paramekkavu. Upon this decision, the pandal lights were switched on.