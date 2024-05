Kochi: A 12-year-old girl went missing in Aluva on Sunday. The daughter of a migrant worker, the girl disappeared from Keezhmadu in Edayapuram near Aluva around 5 pm.

She was out to purchase goods from a store when the incident happened. Her parents are natives of Bengal. As per reports, three other migrant workers have gone missing from the same area.

Suspecting abduction, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation.