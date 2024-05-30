Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Thursday granted interim anticipatory bail to 'Oru Adaar Love' fame director Omar Lulu for allegedly raping a young woman. In his plea before the court, Omar argued that his sexual relationship with the complainant who is an actor was consensual.



A bench headed by Justice A Badharudeen granted anticipatory bail to the director and adjourned his plea for a detailed hearing to June 6.

In the complaint, the young Malayalam alleged that Omar Lulu raped her multiple times after promising her a role in a film. Nedumbassery police recorded the statement of the actor and booked the director under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape). The director had rubbished the allegations and termed it as a bid to extort money. He further asserted that the complaint is rooted in resentment resulting from their severed friendship.