TVM man self immolates after setting family afire

Thiruvananthapuram: A man set his wife and son on fire before immolating himself over an alleged family dispute, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday near Chemmaruthy, Varkala. The deceased identified as Rajendran (53), succumbed to his burns. His wife Bindu (43) and son, Amal (17) were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College with severe burn injuries and are in serious condition.

Due to family problems, Rajendran and Bindu had been living apart for about eight months. Around 3 pm, after attending a Kudumbashree meeting, Bindu went to Rajendran's house with her son and daughter to collect her belongings. Following a heated argument, Rajendran provoked, poured the thinner he had kept in the house on their bodies and his own and set them on fire. At this time, their daughter was standing outside the house.

By the time neighbours, alerted by the screams, arrived, Rajendran had succumbed to his burns. The police stated that it would only be clear after forensic examination whether petrol or thinner was used to set the fire. Ayiroor Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident. Rajendran and Bindu's eldest son is abroad.

