Swimming pool inside car: YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving licence suspended for life

Alappuzha: The Motor Vehicle Department here on Saturday terminated the driving licence of YouTuber TS Sanju alias Sanju Techy (28) for life nearly a month after booking him over the viral video on his YouTube channel. He was booked for violating traffic rules by setting up 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside his car and taking a ride on it through a busy road. The Road Transport Officer of Alappuzha Enforcement took action against the YouTuber after dismissing his explanation over the act. The department also suspended the registration of his car for a year and the driving licence of his friend Sooryanarayanan who drove the car.

The department had examined old videos on his YouTube channel to confirm that he repeatedly violated traffic rules. The YouTuber can move an appeal against the MVD's action.

The MVD initiated action against Sanju and his friends on May 29 after noticing the video on his YouTube channel. In the video, the YouTuber is seen swimming in the "pool" inside the car along with his friends and sipping tender coconut water. The car is seen moving through a busy road as the men are taking a dip in the makeshift pool inside the vehicle.

When water started to seep into the driver's seat and engine, Sanju and his friends are seen stopping the vehicle midway and draining the water there, triggering a huge traffic block in the area. As widespread criticism came out against the video, the MVD here summoned Sanju Techy, following which he appeared before the Enforcement Road Transport Officer on May 29.

Apart from Sanju, his friends Sooryanarayanan (29), Abhilash Gopi (28) and Stanley Christopher (28) are booked in the case. MVD registered a case against them under six offences including dangerous driving. Sanju aand his friends involved in the incident had completed voluntary service at Alappuzha Government Medical College and training at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Malappuram as part of the MVD's punishment.