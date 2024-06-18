Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department predicted that heavy rain will lash Kerala till June 22 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast. In Kollam's Punaloor, two women were killed in a lightning strike. The deceased are Edakunnam natives Sarojam and Rajani.



The Met Office has sounded orange and yellow alerts in several districts. A yellow alert is issued for Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur are placed under orange alert on June 21, Friday.

“Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (12cm to 20cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on June 21 and 22. Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) accompanied by lightning is very likely to lash one or two places in Kerala from June 18 to 20,” alerted IMD.

Orange alert in districts

June 21 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur

June 22 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

June 18 - Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 19 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur

June 20 - Kannur, Kasaragod

June 21 -Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kasaragod

June 22 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

'Kalla Kadal' likely to hit Kerala coast

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted that 'Kalla Kadal' phenomenon and high tides are likely to hit the Kerala coast on Wednesday till 11.30 pm. Coastal residents and fishing folk are advised to exercise caution. Coastal residents have been asked to shift to safe locations as advised by the officials. In view of the rough sea conditions, people are restricted from visiting beaches and venturing into sea.