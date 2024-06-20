Demand for exiting LDF raised at CPI district meets

Thodupuzha / Kollam / Kottayam: The CPI district executive committee in Idukki demanded the party to exit the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The demand was raised in the wake of the LDF's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also heard questions over the CPI not being a part of the Congress, despite it being an alliance partner at the national level. It was also stated that the CPI's golden era was when it was with the Congress. Meanwhile, the party's Kollam district council demanded a change in the CPM leadership. The council opined that a new head should be appointed.

It was also suggested that the CPI should withdraw its ministers from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet if the CPM is unwilling to change the leadership. The Kottayam district council meeting found the Chief Minister's arrogance as the major reason for the poll debacle. The CPI ministers, too, came under fire in the meetings held in the three districts.

It was demanded that the CPI ministers should quit either the Cabinet or the party's state executive committee. The CPI state leadership was criticised for their ineffective interventions. Kollam council members opined that the party's Rajya Sabha seat should have gone to K Prakash Babu, while in Idukki, Annie Raja found favour with the members.

Pinarayi under fire

Several council members strongly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Questions were raised over his security, which "even the US president does not have". The members sought to know the reason for choosing a black-coloured car for Pinarayi, and spending Rs 5 lakh on a stage for him.

CPI members also observed that E P Jayarajan was unfit to continue as the LDF convener. It was also opined that the anti-Citizenship Act protest was counter-productive. The Idukki meeting observed that the same people saw Pinarayi pushing away a microphone and the prime minister adjusting the microphone for a child. Though the LDF did not benefit from the Kerala Congress (M)'s joining the Front, the CPM has been according more importance to that party.

In Kottayam, Pinarayi was criticised for his comments against Dr Geevarghese Mar Coorilos. His comments were unbecoming of a chief minister, some members pointed out.