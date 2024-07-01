Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode airport receives first batch of this year's Hajj returnees

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2024 11:12 PM IST
Hajj
The government has appointed 17 officials to assist the pilgrims at the airport to help the returning pilgrims. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims sent by the State Hajj Committee returned to Kerala on Monday. The 327 pilgrims who departed from Kozhikode International Airport on May 21 returned in two Air India Express flights. Hajj Committee Chairman C Muhammed Faizy and other officials welcomed the returning pilgrims.

The first flight, carrying 166 pilgrims, landed at 4.15 pm, while the second flight, with 161 pilgrims on board, arrived at around 8.30 pm. The government has appointed 17 officials to assist the pilgrims -- with their luggage and Zamzam water collection -- at the airport.

The pilgrims left for Mecca from three embarkation points arranged at Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports. The return of the pilgrims to Kochi and Kannur will commence on July 10. Saudi Airlines operated the pilgrimage from these two airports.

Air India Express and Saudi Airlines operated 89 services in Kerala, of which 64 were from Kozhikode, 16 from Kochi, and nine from Kannur. The last batch of pilgrims from the state is scheduled to return on July 22.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE