SFI apologises for damaging MG varsity shutter, promises to repair in 3 weeks

Kottayam: Apologising for damaging the shutter of the Administrative Block of the MG University, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) promised to repair it within three weeks. A meeting of the university Syndicate decided to wait for the SFI to repair the shutter within the promised timeframe. If the SFI fails to keep the promise, the Syndicate would initiate legal action against the students' wing of the CPM.

The meeting constituted a committee comprising Syndicate members Dr K R Byju, Dr P S Radhakrishnan, Dr Beena Mathew and Registrar K Jayachandran to probe the shutter-damaging incident and file a report. The Syndicate also decided to prevent student protesters outside the university's main gate to avoid a repeat of such incidents. Incidentally, the circular issued on the Syndicate decision did not identify SFI but mentioned it only as a students' organisation.

The SFI had taken out a protest march to the university on June 28, and its workers vandalised the shutter. The leaders, who talked with the vice-chancellor, apologised the same day. The Gandhi Nagar police said a case was not registered since no complaint was received from the university. The march was taken out demanding re-considering the fee hike, considering the demands of five-year integrated students, among others.