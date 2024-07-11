CPI puts CPM in a quandary by reaffirming need to oust 'backstabber' Thrissur Mayor

Thrissur: The CPI has increased the heat on its Left sibling CPM by reaffirming the need to oust LDF-backed Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese, who is accused of repeatedly endorsing BJP's MP Suresh Gopi.

Former minister V S Sunil Kumar, who lost to Gopi in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has called Varghese a backstabber and declared that having him at the helm of the Corporation will spell doom for the LDF in next year's local body polls.

“For LDF's sake it is not good to have such a Mayor,” Sunil Kumar said on Thursday. “I can firmly say that the Thrissur Mayor is not a Mayor of the Left front. Our party (CPI) cannot accept him as the Mayor. He must be removed and the LDF has to take a decision.”

The CPI appears determined to have Varghese removed. The other day CPI's Thrissur District Secretary K K Valsaraj accused Varghese of promoting BJP's politics with his public support of Gopi. Valsaraj had urged Varghese to voluntarily step down and pass the baton to one of an LDF member. The LDF governs the Thrissur Corporation with the support of five independents, including Varghese.

Sunil Kumar, who lost by a heavy margin of over 74,000 votes in the General Elections, has claimed Varghese 'cheated' the LDF by publicly supporting the rival candidate. “When we were engaged in a political battle.. it was backstabbing,” Sunil Kumar said.