TVM canal mishap: HC assigns amicus curiae to study incident; asks corporation, Railways to clear waste

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the sanitation worker's death, the Kerala High Court on Monday assigned an amicus curiae to study the waste disposal on Aamayizhanchan canal and file a report as soon as possible.

Terming the worker's death unfortunate, Justice P Gopinath asked the amicus curie to visit the accident spot. The state government, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Railways should provide necessary help including travel facilities to the amicus curiae, the court said.



KN Joy (47), a sanitation worker hired on contract by the corporation drowned in the canal while cleaning the waste on Saturday. Though a rescue operation was launched, his body was recovered on Monday morning.

Observing the waste disposal on the canal as a serious issue, the court asked the city Corporation and the railway authority to clean the canal completely. They have been asked to inform the court about their plans to clean the Aamayizhanchan canal.

The Corporation and Railways have been blaming each other for the lapses in cleaning the waste-filled canal after the worker's accident. The court directed the railways to clean the canal flowing through the railway station's limit. The government has been directed to supervise the cleaning process of the canal. While discussing the poor waste management in the capital city, the court asked the corporation regarding the disposal of the waste cleaned from the canal and other parts of the city.

The court will consider the matter again on July 26. The amicus curiae, corporation and railway should file their report before the court during this hearing.

Following the fire in Brahmapuram waste plant, the HC appointed three amicus curiae to monitor the waste management in the state. According to reports, the same team will be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram.