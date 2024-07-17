Thrissur-Kuttippuram state highway in bad state, private bus operators go on strike

Thrissur: Workers of around 80 buses plying on the Thrissur-Kunnamkulam route jointly went on strike against the government’s inaction in making the road motorable on Wednesday. The Thrissur-Kuttippuram road is a state highway crucial for travel from Thrissur to the temple city of Guruvayur, as well as to Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

More than 115 private buses running services from Thrissur to Kunnamkulam and neighboring districts face significant difficulties due to the dilapidated condition of the road. Protest actions included bus workers planting banana trees in large potholes from Choondal to Kecheri and sitting in the muddy water of the gutters to draw government's attention to the issue.

They claimed that the road which was even avoided the Chief Minister due to its condition, causes them excessive mental and financial stress due to the constant need for bus repairs and delays. Though a strike was initially announced, it was withdrawn following discussions mediated by the District Collector.

However, subsequent ministerial-level talks only resulted in gravel being filled in the potholes, which was washed away by rain, revealing the potholes again.