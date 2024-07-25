Malayalam
Ankola landslide: From drones to GPR, here's a list of equipment & devices used for search op

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2024 05:25 PM IST Updated: July 25, 2024 05:27 PM IST
Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

The search operation for Kozhikode native Arjun, who went missing during a landslide in Karnataka's Shirur, has grabbed headlines for the use of several state-of-the-art devices. Here's a list of the different devices and equipment used for the operation.

Iboard drones: Advanced Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection-based drone was used to detect the truck trapped under the Gangavali River. The drone will generate a point cloud data of the truck in the riverbed but not a 3D image.

Ferrex Locator 150: It is a Ground Penetrating Radar, a geophysical method that uses radio waves to capture images below the Earth’s surface. It gave accurate details of the truck, including its distance from the riverbank and the exact depth of its position. By assessing these details, scuba divers will be able to plan their approach to retrieve the truck from the river.

Long boom excavator: Two long boom excavators were used to remove the mud and silt from the river with its long boom.

Other devices & equipment:

  • Radio frequency scanner

  • Deep search metal detectors

  • Rafts with overboard motors

  • Specialised climbing equipment from Indian Army

