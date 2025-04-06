Munambam police, probing the death of a 44-year-old man, who was found dead in the car porch of his house at Pallipuram, Kuzhupilly, have held a suspect in the case. The police are questioning the suspect, and it is learnt that they were friends and had known each other for a long time.

Sminu Antony, who was employed in a private firm, was found dead on Friday. According to the First Information Report filed by the police, the time of occurrence of the crime was between 11 pm and 9 am. He was alone in the house, and his wife had gone to her home at Irinjalakkuda. The police found stains of blood on the wall and signs of injury on his head and face. Saneesh, a fisherman who resides at Pallipuram on Convent-Kadappuram road is in police custody in connection with the case.

"Saneesh was in debt. He had to repay around Rs 4.5 lakh. Owing to differences, Saneesh and Sminu had grown distant recently. Sminu even blocked his number, however Saneesh managed to contact him and said he would like to meet him. On the day when the murder happened, Saneesh waited for Sminu at his house. They spoke for an hour, and an altercation ensued, following which Saneesh attacked him with a hand axe, inflicting severe head injury," said a senior police official.

Sminu's gold chain and mobile phone were missing. According to police, the murder was planned, and Saneesh carried the weapon with him. CCTV visuals confirmed the presence of Saneesh near Sminu's house on Friday night. He was taken into custody, and during the questioning, Saneesh confessed, police said. Saneesh has reportedly told police that he threw the murder weapon in the sea, cops haven't bought this statement and are trying to recover the weapon. His arrest will be recorded later.