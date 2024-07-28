Narcotics for DJ party seized during raid at Kochi hotel, 4 nabbed

Kochi: Excise department officials apprehended a four-member gang with narcotic drugs at a private hotel near Nedumbassery on Sunday. The group, which included a woman from Kollam, was caught in a raid. MDMA, cannabis, and hashish oil were recovered from them.



Excise had received information that a DJ rave party would be held at the hotel on Sunday. Acting on this tip, officers conducted a raid. The arrested individuals will be brought to Kochi, and a search has been launched for more members of the gang. The Excise department is investigating the source from which they procured the drugs. Those arrested admitted that they had planned to use the drugs during the party.

Sujimol from Kollam, Jinadev from Kaloor, and Hayas and Arun from Palluruthi were arrested by the Special Squad of the Excise department. Around 100 people participated in the DJ rave party at the hotel from 10 am. The four-member gang was caught when they brought drugs in a car for the participants. Although the DJ checked the other attendees, nothing suspicious was found.