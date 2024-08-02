Wild jumbo Kabali blocks ambulance at Sholayar

Thrissur: The wild tusker Kabali, which has a habit of blocking traffic on the Chalakudy-Malakkappara interstate highway, on Friday stopped an ambulance near Sholayar Penstock.

The ambulance was transporting an ill woman from Adichilthotti Colony to Chalakudy taluk hospital when the jumbo, named after a Rajnikanth character, blocked it.



Kabali was eating a palm tree on the road when the ambulance reached near Sholayar Penstock. Kabali did not move for the next 45 minutes despite sounding horns or blasting the siren.

Finally, forest guards from the Sholayar Forest Station were alerted. They drove the elephant away and removed the palm tree from the road to restore traffic. Kabali was in the news for blocking a KSRTC bus and an ambulance.

Forest officials inspect the spot. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kabali is commonly sighted in the area from Anakayam to Sholayar View Point. In the past, the elephant attempted to overturn a forest department jeep and forced a private bus to reverse for several kilometres. Frequently, Kabali halts traffic on forest roads and charges at two-wheelers.