On the last bus to Mundakkai: KSRTC bus conductor recounts how an entire town vanished before his eyes

Kalpetta: CK Muhammad Kunhi, a conductor on the KSRTC bus from Kalpetta to Mundakkai, woke up on July 30 to an unfamiliar landscape littered with boulders and debris. "Water often rises around our residence during the rainy season due to a river nearby. When we saw the water, we thought it was just another day of waterlogging. But what greeted us outside was a harrowing scene. The sight outside was terrifying. The temple on the bus route was completely washed away. Eighteen families had lived behind our home. Their houses were nowhere to be seen," Kunhi said.



After witnessing the landslide firsthand, bus driver PB Sajith and conductor Kunhi crossed the Bailey bridge with their vehicle on Sunday, finally reaching Kalpetta after six terrifying days. The KSRTC bus, which plied from Kalpetta to Mundakkai, would usually stay in Chooralmala for the night every day. During the landslide, the bus was stuck on the other side of the river after the bridge collapsed.

Mohammad Kunhi, a native of Kozhikode Koduvalli, has been a conductor on the Kalpetta-Mundakkai route for a year. A typical day consists of three trips to Chooralmala and two to Mundakkai. The last trip starts from Kalpetta at 8:30 pm and reaches Chooralmala by 10 pm. The driver and conductor live 50 meters away from Chooralmala town, beyond the bridge that was destroyed by the landslide. The landslide occurred on the 30th at half past midnight. The bus reached Chooralmala at 9:45 pm, and both went to their room to sleep. The bus is parked in front of the clinic near the Chooralmala temple, and the driver and conductor sleep in the room adjacent to the clinic.

"When I woke up in the morning, there was water on all three sides. At first, I did not understand the extent of the impact. I only thought that the water had come in. When I went a little further, I saw a man covered in soil up to his chest. When I went to Mundakkai to find a rope to rescue him, I couldn't find the town," Kunhi recollected painfully.

"The front of the clinic was closed. We had entered the room through the back. When we woke up, the whole area of the toilet was filled with water. There was no electricity. If the water had changed course by another four meters, the building we lived in would have washed away. We crossed the river and reached here by Sunday evening," said driver PB Sajith.