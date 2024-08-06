Forest dept arrests Thrissur man for cooking python

Thrissur: The Forest Department arrested a man for capturing and cooking a python in Irinjalakuda. Elambalakkatt Rajesh (42), residing near Bappuji Stadium in Thaliyakoonam, was apprehended by Palappilly Range Forest Officer Ratheesh P D and his team.

The arrest followed a search at Rajesh's residence based on a tip-off received at the Palappilly Range Office. As Rajesh was not at home during the search, ward member T K Jayanandan was called to witness the proceedings. The search uncovered cooked python meat, which has been sent for scientific examination at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to forest officials, Rajesh captured the python from a paddy field in Thaliyakoonam. The accused was produced before the Irinjalakuda Judicial First Class Magistrate and remanded.