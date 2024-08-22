Stray dog under observation for rabies escapes from enclosure in Thrissur

Thrissur: The stray dog which was caught and kept under observation for rabies after it attacked a woman doctor in Ashtamichira, Thrissur, has escaped from the enclosure at Mala Veterinary Hospital.

One of the three dogs housed in the cage escaped. It is still unclear how the dog managed to get out. Following the incident, the Mala Grama Panchayat filed a complaint with the police.

Dr Parvathy Sreejith, a resident of Ashtamichira, was attacked by stray dogs on August 12. The incident occurred when Parvathy was returning from her clinic to her home, located behind the Indian Oil pump, for lunch. Upon seeing the dogs, Parvathy got scared and fell backwards. While she was lying on the ground, the dogs bit her on both thighs and arms, causing serious injuries. She also suffered a fracture in her arm due to the fall. Employees of a nearby petrol pump rushed to her aid and rescued her.