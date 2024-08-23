Malayalam
KSRTC ties up with Braithwaite & Co to establish Kerala's first vehicle scrapping facility

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2024 03:46 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/Sravan Karayil
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has given sanction for the establishment of three Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) in Kerala. The Chairman and Managing Director of KSRTC has proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Braithwaite & Co. Ltd., a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, for permission to establish an RVSF unit at any KSRTC location with available land that demonstrates commercial viability. One of the centers will be a joint venture between KSRTC and Brathwaite & Co. Ltd. Open tenders will be invited for the other two centres.

Earlier the Government had appointed Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) as the implementing agency to establish and operate the 'Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility' in the State in accordance with the conditions stipulated in Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules.

The High Court of Kerala had directed the Secretary, Transport Department and Transport Commissioner to consider and pass orders to establish RVSF, in accordance with the law. It was also held that the state government can go ahead with setting up the Vehicle Scrapping Facility Centres under the PPP model with the KSRTC. However, individuals or other legal entities should also be granted registration for setting up such facility Centres, provided they otherwise fulfill the conditions prescribed under the rules.

In compliance with the judgments of the High Court, the Government cancelled the order entrusting KSRTC as the implementing agency to establish and operate the RVSF in the state with immediate effect and directed the Registering Authority to invite open tender. 

