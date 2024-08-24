Allegations against Ranjith should be probed, says actor-politician Mukesh

Kollam: Actor-turned-politician Mukesh said that allegations raised by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra against director Ranjith should be probed. Mitra had accused Ranjith of misbehaving with her during a discussion of the movie 'Paleri Manickyam'. Talking to the media here on Saturday, the Kollam MLA noted that there is no point in calling for Ranjith's resignation as the Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman until the allegations against him are proven.



“ Ranjith is claiming innocence over the allegations. He is my friend and colleague. An inquiry body should probe the allegations against him. We can't scream for someone's resignation. If calls for resignation yield results, no one would survive in politics. So, I think only Ranjith can decide on his resignation from the post of Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman,” Mukesh added.

Talking about the shocking revelations in the Hema Committee report, Mukesh asserted that women must have a safe working atmosphere in the film industry. At the same time, he added that sexual assault, casting couch and other issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry mentioned in the Hema Committee report would be probed only when the victims file a formal complaint.

“ We can't demand a probe on the revelations in the Hema committee report. What will happen if the victims declare that they have no complaints? So, we can't recommend any action until the women who faced the issues are ready to file a complaint. Some of them have given statements before the commission after requesting not to reveal their identity. In such a situation, seeking action over the Hema committee report is not practical,” added Mukesh.

The MLA also rubbished the alleged existence of a power group in the Malayalam film industry. He pointed out that such a group will not exist in the industry as the success of movies is unpredictable.