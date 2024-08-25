Kerala govt will not shield wrongdoers: Veena George on resignation of Siddique, Ranjith

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday assured that the state government would not protect anyone found guilty of wrongdoing against women in the Malayalam film industry. Her statement came in response to recent allegations of abuse involving two prominent figures in Malayalam cinema—AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Kerala State Film Academy Chairman Ranjith. Following the allegations, both of them had resigned from their respective positions on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already made the government's stance clear. We will not support or protect anyone involved in misconduct. Legal action will be taken against those who are guilty," Veena George told media.

She further encouraged women in the film industry who have faced abuse to come forward and file complaints, assuring them that the police would initiate cases and investigations accordingly. "If they require assistance in filing a complaint, the state's Women and Child Development Department is prepared to offer the necessary support," she added.

The minister also commended the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), acknowledging their role in bringing to light the distressing experiences of women in the industry. "It was the WCC that brought these issues to the government's attention. In response, the government established a committee to study their concerns. The High Court is currently reviewing the committee's report, and further actions will be taken based on its findings," the Minister concluded.