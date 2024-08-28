Sara Joseph, K R Meera among ‘100-woman group’ demanding Mukesh’s resignation as MLA

Ernakulam: Following the allegations of sexual abuse against actor-turned-politician M Mukesh, a group of 100 women activists in Kerala released a joint statement on Wednesday, calling for his resignation as the Kollam MLA. So far, three women artists have come forward with sexual abuse accusations against Mukesh.

The women's collective demanded Mukesh should step down from his position, given the gravity of the allegations against him. They urged the government to remove him from office if he refused to resign. "Mukesh had been accused of various offences in both his personal and public life, including domestic violence, rape, and workplace sexual harassment," the statement read.

Members of the 100-woman team

- Sarah Joseph

- K Ajitha

- Eliamma Vijayan

- K R Meera

- Mercy Alexander

- Dr Rekha Raj

- V P Suhra

- Dr Sonia George

- Viji Penkootu

- Dr C S Chandrika

- Dr K G Tara

- Binita Thambi

- Dr A K Jayashree

- K A Bina

- M Sulfath

- Adv J Sandhya

- Sreeja Neyyyatinkara

- Ammini K Wayanad

- Prof Kusumam Joseph

- Echmukkutty

- Sathi Angamali

- Anitha Shanti

- Adv Asha Unnithan

- Shyama S Prabha

- Adv Bhadra Kumari

- Lali PM

- Adv K Nandini

- Athira M R

- Faisal Faizu

- Dr Sister Jessie

- Seeta Dasan

- Adv Padma Lakshmi

- Smitha Pannyan

- Sharanya Mol KS

- Rathi Devi

- Dr Zoya Joseph

- Adv Kukku Devaki

- Rajitha G

- Vaiga Subramanian

- Thommikkunj Ramya

- Rakhi U S

- Radhika Viswanathan

- Adv K M Rama

- Mini I G

- Saranya M Charu

- Chaitanya K

- Ambili Omanakuttan

- Dr Malu Mohan

- Gomathi Idukki

- Bindu Thangam Kalyani

- Suja Bharati

- Seena U T K

- Dr Rekha MHat

- Anita Shinu

- Sreeja P

- Gargi

- Vasantha P

- Sarala Edavalath

- Shyamala Koikkal

- Razina K K

- Rohini Muthur

- Girija Parvathi

- Sunita N

- Rajini Vellora

- Hamidha CK

- Thirtha Raj

- Abhi Anjana

- Divya Divakaran

- Sheeba K M

- Sheeba George

- Sindhu Ram

- Siraj

- Shiji Johnson

- Adv Sira

- Elizabeth Philip

- Divya A

- Anitha V R

- Rashmi Premalatha

- Maria Rosa

- Nishi Leela

- Praseetha Kumari

- Razina KK

- Sugathakumari K

- Anita Baburaj

- Prasanna Parvati

- Neena KV

- Janaki Pulpparambil

- Adv Ramlat Mancheri

- Nazira Neeloth

- Sheeba Amir

- Jyothi Narayan

- Adv Jalaja Madhavan

- Rakhi U S

- Anisha Aikulam

- Shobha P V

- Renu U S

- Neju Ismail

- Rathi Menon

- Sheela P L

- Adv Sudha Haridwar

- Raja Rajeshwari

- Geeta T

The statement also demanded that Mukesh be removed from the committee responsible for formulating a film policy. However, following widespread protests against him, the government removed Mukesh from the panel on Wednesday. The ten-member committee, set up by the state government, initially included Mukesh along with Manju Warrier, B Unnikrishnan, Padmapriya, Rajeev Ravi, Nikhila Vimal, Santosh Kuruvila, and C Ajoy.