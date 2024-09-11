Malayalam
Blade in 'Uzhunnu vada': Food safety officials shut down TVM hotel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2024 02:16 PM IST
A piece of blade found in the uzhunnu vada. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a father and daughter duo found a piece of blade in a 'Uzhunnu vada' (Urad Dal vada), a popular Kerala snack served to them at Kumar Tiffin Centre in Venpalavattam here on Wednesday. Food  Safety officials inspected the eatery and closed down it after examining the serious violation of food safety rules. 

Palode native Aneesh and his daughter Sanoosha reached the food outlet on Wednesday morning. When the girl was eating the snack, the blade struck her tooth. A tragedy was averted as Sanoosh immediately stopped eating and found a blade fragment inside the snack. 

Police and food safety officials reached the shop after recieving a complaint from Aneesh. Following the inspection, the officials ordered to shut the shop.

