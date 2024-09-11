Couple found dead at home in Kaduthuruthy, police suspect suicide due to debt

Kottayam: A couple was found hanging inside their house in Kaduthuruthy on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sivadas (49) and his wife Hitha (45), residents of Mannankunnel, KS Puram, in Kaduthuruthy panchayat’s third ward.



The incident occurred around 8 pm last night. Neighbours grew suspicious when the couple did not answer their phone calls. They broke open the door, only to find both hanging from a grill. Though the couple was rushed to the hospital, they were declared dead on arrival.

Station House Officer TS Renish stated that it is suspected the couple took their lives due to financial debt. They had no children.