Thrissur man out on bail in murder attempt case held for hacking again within a year

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2024 08:29 PM IST
The accused, Rajeesh. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

A 40-year-old repeat offender who attempted to murder a man with a machete at Urakam in Thrissur was arrested on Wednesday. The accused is Rajeesh, a native of Pallissery, who served a jail term for a murder attempt last year.

Rajeesh is accused of causing severe head injuries to Arattupuzha native Shaiju on Sunday. According to witnesses, the attack, following a heated argument, was unexpected. Shaiju suffered deep wounds on the back of his head, and one of his ears was almost severed. He remains in a critical condition.

Rajeesh ran away from the scene and hid on the roof of a building until he was apprehended at Vellangallur. The police said Rajeesh has a history of criminal activity, including previous murder attempts. Last October, he was in jail for attempting to kill a friend at Pallissery. He was released on bail in that case.

Rajeesh also faces charges of assault against a woman in June 2021 at Urakam after she questioned him about harassment over the phone. In 2017, he was accused of injuring a resident with a shovel near the Anita Theatre in Urakam. Known for his alcoholism, Rajeesh has three cases of attempt to murder registered at the Cherpu Police Station and other cases at Peramangalam.

