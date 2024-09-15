Nipah death: 5 wards in two panchayats declared containment zones in Malappuram

Malappuram: In the wake of a Nipah death being confirmed at Naduvath here, District Collector V R Vinod on Sunday issued an order declaring wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat and ward 7 of Mampad panchayat as containment zones.

The collector requested that persons concerned in the areas' mosque committees postpone the Mawlid procession. “There is nothing to worry about at present. However, people should be vigilant, and everyone should wear a mask,” the collector said.

Earlier today, the National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed that the 23-year-old from Naduvathu near Wandoor died of Nipah. Health authorities extended the list of persons in contact with the youth to 151. Two persons from the contact list have been admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for observation. A fever survey will be held in Thiruvali panchayat starting Monday.