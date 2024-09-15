Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nipah death: 5 wards in two panchayats declared containment zones in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2024 09:28 PM IST
File Photo: Reuters
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: In the wake of a Nipah death being confirmed at Naduvath here, District Collector V R Vinod on Sunday issued an order declaring wards 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat and ward 7 of Mampad panchayat as containment zones.

The collector requested that persons concerned in the areas' mosque committees postpone the Mawlid procession. “There is nothing to worry about at present. However, people should be vigilant, and everyone should wear a mask,” the collector said.

Earlier today, the National Institute of Virology, Pune, confirmed that the 23-year-old from Naduvathu near Wandoor died of Nipah. Health authorities extended the list of persons in contact with the youth to 151. Two persons from the contact list have been admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for observation. A fever survey will be held in Thiruvali panchayat starting Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE