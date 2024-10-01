Nivin Pauly questioned by SIT in sexual assault case, conspiracy angle investigated

Kochi: Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a sexual assault case on Tuesday. The investigation team also took his statement regarding a counter-petition he filed with the police, alleging a conspiracy against him. The police have already questioned the complainant and her husband regarding the case, and the complainant's passport was collected to verify her claims.



Nivin was booked on September 3 for rape based on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her a year ago in Dubai. The FIR was filed at the Oonnukal police station under Section 376 of the IPC. The case has six accused, including a woman; the first is Shreya, and Nivin is the sixth accused.

Following the allegations, the Premam actor filed a complaint with the state police chief and the SIT, which is probing a series of complaints about alleged sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry. His petition was also submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian.

In his complaint, Nivin stated that he was working on a film set in Kerala on the day of the alleged crime. He has provided details in his complaint and asserted that he did not make any foreign trips during the dates mentioned in the complaint against him. He has also included a copy of his passport as proof of his claims.

