CPM leader Sasi files defamation suit against Anvar who accused him of at least three crimes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2024 10:03 PM IST Updated: October 03, 2024 10:12 PM IST
Jayarajan's opposition to Sasi's appointment shocks CPM
P Sasi.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi has filed a defamation suit against MLA P V Anvar.

Sasi had been the target of the Nilambur MLA's recent public outbursts. The CPM's decision to persist with Sasi and ignore Anvar's allegations prompted the latter to turn against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sasi's defamation suit is based on Anvar's complaint to CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

In his complaint, Anvar had raised three major allegations against Sasi.

PV Anvar MLA. Photo: Manorama/ File

The first accusation against Sasi was that he made money using his political influence by acting as a mediator between warring business houses.

The second allegation was equally damaging, as it claimed of a nexus involving the CPM leader and corrupt police officers. Anvar alleged that Sasi was pocketing a portion of the spoils of smuggled gold seized by the Kerala Police.

Anvar also alleged that Sasi misbehaved with women who sought help at the Chief Minister's Office. Anvar claimed that Sasi would collect the phone numbers of women who came with complaints and call them up later to indulge in spurious talk.

