Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode man held for duping ATM customers with fake Google Pay transactions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 05, 2024 08:52 PM IST
The accused, Syed Shameem (26), is a native of Nadakkavu, Vellayil, in Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Kozhikode Town police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly cheating ATM customers through fake Google Pay transactions.

The accused, Syed Shameem (26), is a native of Nadakkavu, Vellayil, in Kozhikode. A woman was also taken into custody in connection with the case but was released later.

Syed was apprehended while attempting to deceive a man near an ATM at the Kozhikode KSRTC bus stand. According to police, “he would often position himself near ATM counters and approach customers for help, claiming he had forgotten his ATM card. He would then ask for cash, presenting a fake screenshot of a Google Pay transaction to convince them he had made a payment to them.

The town police received two complaints about Syed's fraudulent activities, involving swindled amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 4,000. "It was on a woman's complaint alleging that she was swindled out of Rs 3,000 near an ATM at Manachira that the police initiated an investigation and apprehended Syed. A detailed inquiry into the matter is currently underway," said Town Inspector P Jitesh.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE